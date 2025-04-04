Mets vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 4, MLB 2025

The New York Mets host the Toronto Blue Jays in Queens for the only three-game series to be played out between the two teams all season. This would be the first home and road assignment for either side in 2025 as they are still looking to find a firm footing during the inaugural month of the regular season.

Mets vs. Blue Jays recent form and records

The New York Mets head into the game with a series win over the Miami Marlins, which came after they suffered two defeats against the Houston Astros in a low-scoring opening series. The team's 3-3 record currently sees them behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Marlins in the NL East standings.

The Blue Jays routed the Washington Nationals in Toronto. They are in fact on a four-game win streak after a series finale win against the Baltimore Orioles in their opening series that saw them split the four-game matchup. They are sitting pretty at the top of the AL East as a result with a 5-2 record.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Tylor Megill (NYM) vs. Kevin Gausman (TOR)

Tylor Megill was the only starter to earn a win in the series against the Astros, a 3-1 win in Game 2.

Last Start: vs. Astros, 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 6 Ks

Career vs. Blue Jays: 1-0 record, 0.52 ERA, 19 Ks in 3 appearances

Kevin Gausman pitched a two-run ball against the Orioles in a convincing 8-2 win for the Mets.

Last Start: vs. Orioles, 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 4 Ks

Career vs. Mets: 1-3 record, 5.16 ERA, 22 Ks in 5 appearances

Must-Watch Hitters

Mets

Pete Alonso has been writing all the headlines for the Mets lineup hitting two towering home runs, including a grand slam against Marlins. All eyes would be on Juan Soto in his first appearance at Citi Field. The Dominican is slugging at .238 so far in 2025.

Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez has been hot at the plate for Toronto hitting three home runs so far in seven games. George Springer has been converting his at-bats recording a .429 average.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Game 1 betting odds

Firday 04/04 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs Blue Jays +118 +1.5 (-200) O 7.5 (-105) Mets -145 -1.5 (+165) U 7.5 (-115)

Mets vs. Blue Jays Game 1 experts picks and prediction

Both starters are coming off strong outings, therefore it remains to be seen which lineup is able to get the better of the opposing pitcher. The Blue Jays are hitting at .288 as a team but have a high 4.43 ERA together. On the other hand, the Mets have a decent 2.38 ERA but are batting at .188 as a team.

Run Line: -1.5

Total Runs: Under 7.5

Prediction: Mets 3, Blue Jays 2

