Mets vs. Nationals: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 25, MLB 2025

The National League West-leading New York Mets travel to the Capital to face-off against the Washington Nationals for a three-game series. The Metropolitans are fresh-off a sweep against division and postseason foe Philadelphia Phillies as the team have now won seven-straight games.
New York's road assignment in D.C. will test the team's win streak that started against the Cards on April 17. Since then, the squad swept both the Cards and the Phillies with relative ease.
As for the Nationals, the team is currently looking to build off of their Beltway Series win against the Orioles. The squad has just dropped two of their last six games and have looked decent on both sides of the ball in spite of the limited firepower.
Mets vs Nationals recent form and records
The Metropolitans currently hold an 18-7 record — the best record in all of the majors and a firm grip of the NL East lead. New York seems to have found its stride to start their latest campaign, powered by one of the best pitching crews in MLB. The team's pitching staff leads MLB in ERA at a miniscule 2.34 and has allowed ownly 69 runs so far for a run difference of +36.
On the other hand, the Nationals have finally crawled out of the NL East's basement with their series win against the Orioles. They hold an 11-14 record and is 7-5 at home.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYM: Kodai Senga (3-1, 0.79 ERA), WSH: Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.68 ERA)
New York Mets
To open the series against the Nationals, the Metropolitans are deploying ace Kodai Senga. The former NPB star has been clinical to start the 2025 season. Senga owns a 3-1 record across four starts with a 0.79 ERA. Although not known for his strikeouts, the hurler is within the 86th percentile in barrel percentage among all qualified pitchers.
Must-Watch Hitters
Washington Nationals
James Wood has been a revelation for the Nationals this year. The 22-year-old is tied with Tommy Edman, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Mike Trout for the second-most home runs hit this season. The right fielder is batting .247/.352/.559 with an OPS of .911 with 18 RBIs.
Mets vs Nationals baseball betting odds
Mets vs Nationals expert picks and game prediction
Although inferior on paper, the Nationals have fared well against powerhouse teams this year. Despite their dismal record, the squad clinched series victories against the Diamondbacks and Dodgers. Expect a close contest between the NL East counterparts.
Run Line: +1.5, -111
Total Runs: U 8.5, +110
Prediction: NYM wins, 4-3