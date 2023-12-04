Michael A. Taylor Free Agency: Mets keen on securing services of former World Series winner

2023 held a lot of success for Michael A. Taylor. After joining the Minnesota Twins in the preceding offseason, the speedy outfielder took like a fish to water in his new uniform.

However, now a free agent, Taylor is drawing some attention on the open market. According to some of the most recent reports, the New York Mets appear to be one of the teams interested.

"Mets have talked to free agent OF Michael A. Taylor. David Stearns values defense and versatility. @WillSammon first mentioned Taylor" - Andy Martino

MLB analyst Will Sammon was among the first to break news that the New York Mets have shown interest in Taylor. The team critically waved goodbye to outfielder Mark Canha towards the end of last year, and will be looking for a strong pair of legs to compliment their star-center fielder, Brandon Nimmo.

A former Gold Glover, Taylor's 2023 numbers are undoubtedly contributing to his stock as a free agent. In 129 games for the Minnesota Twins, Michael A. Taylor hit .220/.278/.442 with 13 stolen bases, 51 RBIs, and a career-high 21 home runs.

A Floridian by birth, Taylor could also bring some postseason experience to a team starving for October baseball. A member of the Washington Nationals from 2014 until 2020, Michael A. Taylor hoisted the World Series trophy in 2019, his penultimate season with the Nationals.

"Michael A Taylor with the diving catch!" - Mr Matthew CFB

The Mets front office is currently being directed by David Stearns, who assumed the role of president of baseball operations the day after the end of the 2023 season. Until very recently, Stearns' office was relatively quiet. However, after inking former Yankees pitcher Luis Severino to a contract on December 1, it appears as though Stearns is keen to get the ball rolling on further moves as soon as possible.

Michael A. Taylor would be a good-value addition for rebuilding Mets

Before his departure, former Mets GM Billy Eppler admitted that the Mets cannot realistically expect to be competitive until 2025 or 2026. Although acquiring Taylor would not be a blockbuster move, the outfielder could bring experience and consistency to a lineup in dire need of both.

David Stearns may or may not agree with Eppler's observations, but he will need to fill in some glaring gaps in the lineup before 2024 opening day. Taylor, with his speed and increasing power, looks like a good player to start with.

