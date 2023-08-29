Michael Brantley Injury Update: Astros star slugger makes return to lineup in time for playoff push

Houston Astros fans can rejoice as the club has officially re-instated veteran outfielder Michael Brantley from the 60-day IL. The five-time All-Star has yet to appear in a game for the Astros this season, so his return to the lineup will be a welcome one for both the team and the player.

"We have reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 60-Day IL and optioned OF Corey Julks to Triple A sugar Land. To make room for Brantley on the 40-man roster, RHP Jake Cousins was designated for assignment." - @astros

Michael Brantley has not appeared in a game since June 26, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury. Originally, the injury was not expected to be major, however, as the veteran underwent further testing, it was revealed that he needed surgery to repair a tear in his right labrum.

In a corresponding move, the Houston Astros had to make two different moves to accommodate Brantley's return to action. The first came with the demotion of Corey Julks to Triple-A, with the second coming in the form of Jake Cousins being designated for assignment.

Earlier this summer, it appeared that Brantley was nearing his long-awaited return to the Houston Astros, however, Brantley suffered another setback. During his comeback bid, the outfielder experienced inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder, forcing the team to shut him down indefinitely.

"Michael Brantley during his current rehab assignment: 7 G, .348 BA/.444 OBP/.565 SLG, 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB/0 SO I think he’s ready. #Astros" - @AstrosFuture

He only resumed baseball activities a few weeks ago before being sent out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land earlier in August. In seven games, Brantley produced a dazzling .348 batting average with a home run and seven RBIs. He also drew four walks without a single strikeout.

Michael Brantley will likely return in a platoon role

Although Brantley is a five-time All-Star, there is no guarantee that he will see everyday playing time. Given the duration of time he missed while recovering from his shoulder injury, it's likely that Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will look to ease him back into action.

It remains to be seen how the playing time between Michael Brantley, Mauricio Dubon, Kyle Tucker, and Chas McCormick will be divided up, but Tucker appears to be the only one with a concrete role. Yordan Alvarez is the team's primary designated hitter, however, he could be an option to sporadically return to the outfield.