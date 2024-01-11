Michael Busch Trade: Which players are involved in Cubs' acquisition of Dodgers #2 prospect? Full deal revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers offseason continues to move forward, as they have just dealt Michael Busch, their number two overall prospect. They've been the busiest team this winter by a wide margin, and they don't appear to be slowing down any time soon with this deal.

Jeff Passan reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, detailing the full package:

"Full trade: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a pair of toolsy teenaged prospects, left-handed starter Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope, sources tell ESPN."

This is largely a minor league swap between the two teams centered around Michael Busch. The team's number two prospect and a relief pitcher were sent to Chicago for prospects Jackson Ferris (LHP) and Zyhir Hope (OF).

The Dodgers have the most exciting present of any team in baseball, but they're aiming for the future by getting two very young prospects out of Chicago. Ferris was their eighth overall prospect and Hope was unranked.

Dodgers continue unreal offseason with Michael Busch trade

Michael Busch was the Los Angeles Dodgers' second prospect, but he's been flipped to Chicago. It's just the latest in a long line of moves the team has made this offseason.

They kickstarted everything by winning the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, something that cost them $700 million over the course of a decade (though a lot of it is deferred money).

The Dodgers have been busy

Then, they swapped players with the Tampa Bay Rays, landing and then extending Tyler Glasnow in the process. Manuel Margot was also involved in the trade, joining the Dodgers.

They proceeded to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well, to the tune of $315 million over 12 years. In the midst of all this, they swapped prospects with the New York Yankees to provide 40-man roster spots.

They signed Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year deal and have now completed their insane run by making another trade with the Cubs. There's still over a month until Spring Training, so they might not be done just yet.

