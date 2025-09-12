  • home icon
  Baseball
  MLB
Michael Grove's fiancee Macy Omli poses in off-white bikini during her sun-soaked bachelorette getaway

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:54 GMT
Michael Grove
Michael Grove's fiancee Macy Omli poses in off-white bikini during her sun-soaked bachelorette getaway [Image Source: Getty]

Injured Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove and his fiancée, Macy Omli, are set to tie the knot on December 6, 2025. With the wedding date getting close, Omli is enjoying her time as a bachelorette.

On Thursday, Omli shared a three-snap Instagram post, taken from her bachelorette celebration. All the images showed Grove's fiancée posing in an off-white bikini, a halter neck triangle top paired with a tie-side bottom.

"On my Bach, dnd," Omli captioned the post.

While Omli posed in the first and third snaps, the second appeared to be taken candidly. Additionally, she complemented her look with a straw safari hat and held a drink in her hand.

Michael Grove is on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from right shoulder surgery. Grove underwent right shoulder labrum surgery on March 9, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season. His rehabilitation program could potentially extend into the 2026 season.

Love story of Michael Grove and Macy Omli

Michael Grove's romance with Macy Omli began in April 2022, a month before his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grove first contacted Omli through her direct messages, but the two could not meet in person for a couple of weeks because she was playing softball for the University of Kansas.

After her season ended, Omli drove to Oklahoma City to meet Grove, and their first date took place at a Mexican restaurant. Although the two were cautious about starting a long-distance relationship, fate brought them together.

Omli received a Summer internship in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers called Grove from Triple-A on the same weekend. Their second date happened soon, and they quickly became invested in starting a relationship.

Fast forward two years, and Grove won the 2024 World Series with the Dodgers, although he made only a single postseason appearance before suffering the injury. A couple of months later, Macy had to go to New York for a Work Trip, and Grove accompanied her.

On December 6, Omli and Grove spent the day exploring New York and visiting memorable locations. Omli had reportedly wanted to walk through Central Park but felt disappointed because it was dark, as she had expected the area to be lit up.

As such, Omli wanted to go to the bridge from "Gossip Girl" where Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf got married. Grove obliged, and when the couple reached their, only a violinist playing Christmas music was present. At that moment, Grove popped the big question.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
