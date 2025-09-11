Michaela Edenfield rocks chic street style as she joins Alesha Ocasio, Aliyah Andrews, and more for a scenic Chicago River boat trip under 

Volts catcher Michaela Edenfield is enjoying time with her friends and colleagues after the end of the 2025 AUSL season. Edenfield took a boat trip on the Chicago River along with other softball stars.On Thursday, Edenfield shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram, all taken from a boat on the Chicago River. The cover image showed the softball star posing at the front of the boat.Edenfield wore a white off-shoulder top, blue ripped jeans, and had a light-colored, striped long-sleeved shirt tied around her waist, creating a chic street-style look. She completed the outfit with a red flower in her hair and held a drink in her hand.&quot;cup empty, heart full ❤️‍🔥,&quot; Michaela Edenfield captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUp next was a picture of the river, followed by Edenfield's selfie with Payton Gottshall. Another selfie came next, this time with Aliyah Andrews and Kalei Harding.A solo snap of Edenfield followed, similar to the cover image, before another selfie with Alesha Ocasio. She then shared a selfie with Ana Gold, Cori McMillan, and Devyn Netz. The carousel ended with Edenfield posing elegantly at the front of the boat.Aliyah Andrews and more react to Michaela Edenfield's postMichaela Edenfield's Instagram post about her Chicago River boat trip drew reactions from several softball stars, including both those featured in it and others who were not.Aliyah Andrews dropped a 1-word reaction, writing:&quot;Love❤️❤️❤️❤️&quot;Andrews plays for the Blaze in the AUSL. Nicknamed &quot;Air Aliyah&quot; for her impressive diving catches, Andrews is one of the most dynamic outfielders in the game.&quot;love love love your soul,&quot; Cor McMillan commented.McMillan plays for the Bandits and is known for her exceptional power. In college, McMillan had a stellar career with the Virginia Tech Hokies after transferring from Radford University.&quot;❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,&quot; Kalei Harding reacted.Harding plays for the Blaze. Last month, she joined the Mercer University softball coaching staff in a full-time position.&quot;love you so much!!!🤍,&quot; Payton Gottshall wrote.Gottshall is a pitcher for the Volts, who was a standout ace in college, finishing her career with 1,078 strikeouts. She started her career at Bowling Green State University before transferring to the University of Tennessee.&quot;UGH MEMS!!!🫶🫶🫶,&quot; Devyn Netz commented.Netz is a two-way player in the AUSL. Originally drafted by the Bandits, she was traded to the Blaze.&quot;YES pretty girl,&quot; Ali Newland wrote.Newland plays for the Blaze. She was a standout at LSU, both as an outfielder and backstop.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/Michaela Edenfield]Before the AUSL, Michaela Edenfield played college softball for Florida State University. A five-year letter winner at Florida State, Edenfield started 239 of 243 career games from 2021 to 2025.