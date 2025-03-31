Mickey Moniak's wife Sophia drops 2-word reaction to ex-No.1 pick creating history for Rockies post-Angels release

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak made a bit of history on Sunday as he registered his maiden home run with his new ballclub against the Tampa Bay Rays. The former No. 1 overall pick arrived in Colorado on a one-year, $1.25 million deal this offseason after his release from the Los Angeles Angels.

Sophia, who got married to Moniak at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California in January, shared her excitement for her husband's homer with a two-word reaction on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the story here, captioned as:

"Ok Mick!!!!"

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

With this home run Moniak etched his name in the Rockies history books as he became the third player in the franchise history to hit a home run in his first plate appearance and the first one to do so as a pinch hitter.

Unforunately, Moniak's homer wasn't enough as the Rockies lost 6-4 to fall to 1-2 on the season.

Moniak was the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft and had received a $6.1 million signing bonus by the Phillies. He played two seasons with the Phils and another two and half with the Halos before signing up with Colorado in offseason. He is coming off a sub-par season with the Angels last year as he batted .219 with 14 HRs and 49 RBIs.

Rockies OF, Mickey Moniak's wife, Sophia, shared multiple highlights from wedding day

On March 2 and 3, Sophia shared some images from her wedding day with Mickey Moniak. She shared multiple social media posts consisting of images from various events that took place on the wedding day.

One of the images saw Mickey Moniak covering his eyes as if to cover tears.

Take a look at few of those posts here:

"Ceremony."

Sophia also shared several shots of just her and Mickey Moniak, as well as during the wedding reception.

"Bride and Groom."

"Reception (and a flash mob)."

While Moniak embraces the new beginnings in his personal life, he will surely aim to build on his impressive performance in the Rockies uniform on Sunday and register a successful season with Colorado.

