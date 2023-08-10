Mid-Atlantic vs Latin America Little League Softball World Series 2023: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The Little League Softball World Series semifinals get underway later today, with the Mid Atlantic Region (Massapequa International, New York) taking on Latin America (Guayama Softball, Puerto Rico).

The highly anticipated semi final clash will be taking place at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

The game will be broadcast live 5 p.m. ET onwards on ESPN for viewers in the US. Fans from elsewhere can stream the game via FuboTV, with the option of a free trial. There will also be live updates on the Little League Softball World Series Website.

"Thursday in Greenville. Join us! #LLWS" - Little League

Established in 1974, the tournament showcases some of the best young female talents aged between 10 and 12. Midway Little League from Hewitt, Texas, are this year's defending LLSWS champions.

Little League Softball World Series 2023: New York and Puerto Rico’s road to last four

New York had to play only one game to reach the Orange Bracket last four. Nonetheless, they got the job done by showing great resilience, rallying back from a late deficit against Connecticut on Monday, winning 6-5 to advance.

"A summer of cheers, dedication, and unforgettable memories can't be summarized in one post... Congrats on an amazing season! #LLWS" - Little League Softball World Series

Puerto Rico had a vastly different path to the semifinals. They almost blew away an 11-3 lead against Canada on Sunday but managed to survive and get through. Their 4-2 win against Oregon on Monday was less adventurous but more disciplined in comparison.

The winner of New York vs. Puerto Rico will be taking on the New England Region (Connecticut) for a place in the LLSWS Orange Championship.

The Orange Championship match is set for Saturday, Aug. 12. The winner of that match will be facing the Purple Championship winner to determine the 2023 LLSWS Champion.