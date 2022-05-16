"Miggy still being our best hitter in 2022 is something not many saw coming" "Do we extend him another 10 years?" - MLB world reacts to Miguel Cabrera hammering 505th home run of his career, Detroit Tigers hitter surpasses Eddie Murray on all-time list

Miguel Cabrera hit a home run off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells in the second inning, launching his 505th career home run and passing legend Eddie Murray on the all-time home run list.

"Classic Miggy." - @ Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest players of all-time and will continue to add to his legacy.

"No. 505 for Miggy!" - @ MLB

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to Miggy's towering home run.

Miguel Cabrera launches 505th home run, MLB world reacts

Cabrera rounds the bases at Comerica Park after belting a home run.

One fan said that Cabrera is still the Tigers' best hitter, and he simply just loves him.

"Miggy still being our best hitter in 2022 is something not many saw coming. God I love him." - @ Eddie

Another fan wants to extend Miggy for another 10 years! Not gonna happen, but still a nice gesture.

"Do we extend him another 10 years? Just saying..." - @Joe Bechtel

One fan wants to play the Orioles every day.

"Can we play the Orioles every day?" - @DrunkMiggy

One fan says not many players could hit that pitch into the stands like that.

"I'm not gonna let myself get too carried away here but very few players are able to do this" - @ Save Us Riley Greene

One Detroit Tigers fan thinks Miggy needs to be in the MVP race now. Cabrera is batting .294 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

"@tigers put him in the mvp race" - @ Cameron

Cabrera may not be in the MVP race, but he is on pace to be in consideration for an All-Star appearance.

Miguel Cabrera passes Eddie Murray on home run list

With homer 505, Cabrera passes Eddie Murray, a Hall of Famer on the all-time home run list. Eddie Murray was one of the best switch-hitting power hitters ever. Here is his 500th career home run.

Miguel Cabrera launched his third home run of the season and continues to build on his legacy. Cabrera is batting .294 with three home runs and looks like the Cabrera of old. If he keeps this up, he will appear in his 12th All-Star game.

