After a heavy-hitting, victorious series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Houston Astros pulled into Toronto on Monday, June 5 looking for yet another win to keep themselves competitive in their division, the American League West.

After 4 straight wins, the Blue Jays were hoping to keep up their good fortunes against the defending World Series champs. However, it did not take long for things to go pear-shaped for the league's only Canadian team.

Big right-hander Alek Manoah was chased from the mound after just 0.1 innings after allowing six earned runs, including a Grand Slam to Houston-native Corey Julks, the first of his career.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander COREY JULKS FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM AND ITS 6-0 ASTROS IN THE FIRST INNING!!



Jake Meyer put the Houston Astros up by a score of 10-1 in the 5th inning with a solo shot of his own. Indeed, the game looked more like an Astros home run derby than it did a regular season MLB contest.

With the game well out of reach, Toronto Blue Jays fans had to find another way to keep themselves occupied. It wasn't long before Kyle Tucker began hearing "cheater" heckles from the right field bleachers at Rogers Centre. The heckles made reference to the 2017 Astros sign stealing scandal. but most chirpers failed to realize that Tucker did not make his MLB debut until 2018.

Charlie MacKenna @CharlieMacKenna Blue Jays fans yelling “Tucker, you cheater!” Might be one of the dumbest things said in a ballpark. Not sure he was doing much at the MLB level in 2017. But you go, Toronto fan! #Ready2Reign Blue Jays fans yelling “Tucker, you cheater!” Might be one of the dumbest things said in a ballpark. Not sure he was doing much at the MLB level in 2017. But you go, Toronto fan! #Ready2Reign

While zero Houston Astros players were charged after the MLB's extensive investigation into their sign-stealing practices, the reputation has lingered.

Many players on the Astros, such as Jose Altuve, have had to deal with savage heckling, particularly from New York Yankees fans on account of the events of 2017. Either way, the Astros do not generally let themselves get distracted.

Houston Astros showed once again that they do not need to steal signs

While the scandal itself was duly repudiated, fewer and fewer players on the Houston Astros have any connection at all to the sign-stealing fiasco. Seven out of the eleven RBIs hit by the Astros against the Blue Jays came from players who were not with the club in 2017, including a solo home run and an RBI single from Kyle Tucker.

