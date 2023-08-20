Detroit Tigers legend and presumptive future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is on his farewell tour. Like many other MLB stars, when they're on their final season, teams will honor them when they visit. This is what opposing teams have done for Cabrera this year- his last in Major League Baseball.

At his stop against the Cleveland Guardians, Ramirez was gifted an epic electric guitar. Among the Cleveland players that gave him the gift was Jose Ramirez, the recently suspended infielder.

Ramirez was suspended for fighting with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson. After a hard slide, the two had words at second base before squaring up to fight. Ramirez knocked Anderson out, and Cabrera knew that.

Cabrera mock fought with Ramirez, who stood there looking at him and shaking his head. The announcers laughed heartily at the gesture, saying:

"Haha, Miggy! You leave him alone! You better watch out! You want to make this game, you better take that guitar."

It was clearly in jest and everyone had a laugh at Ramirez's expense. Even he couldn't help but chuckle at Cabrera's ironic gesture.

Miguel Cabrera's final run not going as planned

For many players, old age eventually catches up to them. At some point, they're not able to run, not able to swing the bat as well and the vast majority of them cannot play the field in any capacity.

That's sort of true for Miguel Cabrera. The iconic right-handed hitter is the DH exclusively now and he can hardly run the bases. The bat he was known for is fading fast as well.

Miguel Cabrera is in his final season

He's been slightly better than last year, with an 87 wRC+ thus far compared to 79 last season. He's had -0.6 fWAR, which is less than last year's -1.5 total as well. Still, it's not quite the swan song he might have envisioned.

The future Hall of Famer is still one of the best players of his era, it's just clearly time for him to hang it up.