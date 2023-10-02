After 21 years in the MLB, Miguel Cabrera probably played his toughest game so far, his final one. In an emotional sendoff in his final appearance as a player in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers legend shed a tear or two as his team and family celebrated with him.

All throughout 2023, Miguel Cabrera was amidst a roster full of players quite younger than him. Yet through it all, they saw all the sides of a player who has been as competitive as any of his previous seasons. But on the final day, they saw an emotional Miggy.

That was further multiplied when Cabrera's family joined for the pregame celebrations through to his final outing on the field. His three kids - Isabella, Christopher and Brisel - also announced him to the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Number 24, our father, Miguel Cabrera," they said.

Manager AJ Hinch surprised Cabera, who usually has been a DH for the last two years, by asking him to play first base in the eighth innings. Quite fittingly, a subsequent hit to first base by Steven Kwan gave Cabera his final play of the career as he scampered to the base in time for the out. After the play, he was joined on the mound by Hinch and his three kids, giving him a fitting goodbye.

Expand Tweet

"It was emotional to say goodbye in front of my kids, that they were able to see this... it was great," Cabrera said.

Miguel Cabera calls final game the 'toughest' of his career

The final game is often easy for players as they look to quietly fade away from the space where they have enjoyed for so many years. But that wasn't the case for Miguel Cabera, who felt from the perspective of a competitive player this was the hardest for him.

“Every moment was hard for me,” Cabrera said. “I think it was the hardest game I ever played in my life. It was tough. There were a lot of thoughts in my head. I wasn’t able to focus.”

Cabera is expected to be back in the world of MLB in some capacity with the Tigers organization soon. For now, Miggy can take some rest.