Miguel Cabrera wins the AL player of the week along with Ty France, Los Angeles Dodgers former MVP Cody Bellinger wins NL player of the week

In what was a hit for the history books, Miguel Cabrera was named American League Player of the Week alongside Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France. The 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger took home the Player of the Week honors for the National League.

Miguel Cabrera hit a .389 BA and was seven for 18 last week, but the weight and significance of his single to right against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday cemented his place in the history books. Miggy became the 33rd player in MLB history to score 3,000 hits.

Not to be outdone, Ty France of the Seattle Mariners had a superb week as well. He had a slash line of .500/.522/.885 with thirteen base hits that included a double, three home runs, seven runs scored, and ten RBIs. His best showing was a five-hit game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, where he also batted in five runs. The Mariners won the game 13-7. France now has 19 RBIs and trails only Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, who has 20.

This power surge by France helped Seattle clinch the top spot in the AL West. The M's won five of their six games during that stretch.

On the National League side of things, former NL MVP Cody Bellinger was awarded the honors. After a much-publicized and criticized slump over the past few months, the Los Angeles Dodgers star is starting to regain his form.

Bellinger batted .304/.307/.870 and had an OPS of 1.174 with one triple, two doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs the past week. He became the first Dodger since Trea Turner in October of last year to be awarded Player of the Week.

Miguel Cabrera's AL Player of the Week award was a historic one as well

Miguel Cabrera batting against the Marlins

Miguel Cabrera's Player of the Week selection was the 16th of his career. This placed him on top of the all-time list of the said honors since its creation in 1973 and 1974 for the National League and the American League, respectively.

Miggy's first Player of the Week nod was way back in 2005 in the National League when he was still playing for the then-Florida Marlins. He received the award for the week of July 18-24 and shared it with Chicago Cubs' stalwart Aramis Ramirez.

The most recent time he won it was in 2016 for the last week of the regular season. He won the honors for the American League while playing for Detroit opposite the National League awardee Hunter Renfroe who was then playing for the San Diego Padres.

