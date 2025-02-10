Miguel Rojas drops 4-word message following Kike Hernandez’s Dodgers return

The Los Angeles Dodgers brought several high-profile new faces to the franchise this offseason. However, fan-favorite Kike Hernandez's free agency remained a talking point for Dodgers fans heading into Spring Training.

On Sunday, the uncertainty around Hernandez's future dissipated as the utility player reportedly signed a one-year deal with the reigning World Series winners to return to Los Angeles.

The two-time World Series champion announced his return with a post on X. The post had a montage of his time with the Dodgers, captioned:

"Walking through the open door."

Hernandez's Dodgers teammate, Miguel Rojas reacted to the veteran utility player's reunion with the NL West team on Instagram. Rojas shared a picture with Hernandez in his Instagram story, writing:

"Mi hermano is back."

(Image source - Miguel Rojas Instagram)

While Kike Hernandez's re-union with the Dodgers was predicted by many as he became a free agent post his postseason heroics with the team, Los Angeles' busy offseason cast doubt on his return.

Although they had filled the 40-man roster ahead of Spring Training, general manager Brandon Gomes indicated Hernandez's potential return with his comment.

“Obviously, we’ll never close the door to Kiké,” Brandon Gomes said.

Hernandez, who has severed multiple positions for the team during his stint, "prioritzed" a return to the Dodgers in the offseason. Hernández said on “The Shop” podcast:

“Main priority for me would probably be coming back [to Los Angeles]. I think this team, the Dodgers, are very well positioned to make another run and be the first back to back team since the New York Yankees in [1999] and 2000.”

Miguel Rojas had a trade scare from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman

While Kike Hernandez was pondering about his future in the offseason, Miguel Rojas had a scare from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.

Rojas revealed he "almost pooped" his pants after receiving a text from Friedman, fearing he would be traded away. He said in a hilarious exchange on the "Chris Rose Rotation" last week that Friedman was asking him to give up No. 11 for their new addition Roki Sasaki.

"Andrew, you should've just texted me. [...] Bro, that's not even a question. As long as we're getting better, as long as this guy feels like I'm doing something for him to sign," Rojas said.

Miguel Rojas was happy to give up the number that he wore for the past two seasons. He will be going back to wearing the No. 72 in the upcoming season.

