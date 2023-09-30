Miguel Rojas injury update: When will Dodgers veteran shortstop return?

LA Dodgers' shortstop Miguel Rojas had to leave the field on Friday he was struck by a pitch on the left hand in the seventh inning of the game in San Francisco.

The incident took place after an odd situation in which a great Rojas play up the middle was reversed due to a defensive shift violation that occurred a half inning earlier. After some heated exchanges between the two sides in the sixth inning, Sean Hjelle hit him with a 94.7 mph fastball in the top of the seventh inning.

Rojas was 0 for 2 with the HBP for the evening and will probably have his hand scanned. In the bottom of the seventh, Los Angeles' Amed Rosario took over at shortstop.

As per Dodger Insider, Rojas has a fracture in his left hand. Accoring to the reports, team manager Dave Roberts said:

"Miguel Rojas' X-rays were negative. The Dodgers will follow with a CT scan Saturday. Roberts said he'll be out of the lineup."

Meanwhile, Rojas said:

"I'm pretty positive that everything's going to be all right, and I'll be good to go for the rest of the season."

Nevertheless, Los Angeles should exercise caution while using the seasoned shortstop when he returns in the final two games of the regular season.

Miguel Rojas felt emotional ahead of debut against Miami

After being traded by the Miami Marlins earlier this year, Rojas was supposed to make his debut with the Dodgers against his former team. This made him feel quite emotional and he told Dodger Blue:

“It’s going to be an emotional series,” Rojas said. “I’m going to have a lot of people that I know there. I’m looking forward to that series and playing in Miami again.”

Rojas participated in 132 games in 2021, racking up 131 hits, 48 RBIs, 13 base steals, and a career-high 37 walks. The Marlins extended Rojas' contract by two years and $10 million on October 28, 2021.