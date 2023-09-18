Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias captured the hearts of MLB fans across the country after taking part in the team's celebrations after clinching a playoff spot on Sunday.

The Orioles came out on top in a thrilling game that lasted 11 innings and ended 5-4 in favor of the Baltimore team. The win ensured a playoff spot for the Orioles and Elias celebrated it by participating in the 'Dong Bong' tradition with the team after the game.

Mike Elias started his career as a scout with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007. After slowly rising through the ranks, he joined the Houston Astros in 2012 and rose to the position of assistant general manager in 2016. After the 2018 season, he was hired to be the general manager and the executive vice president of the Baltimore Orioles.

Since joining the Orioles, this is the first time that Elias has managed to lead them to a playoff spot, ending their six-year postseason drought. They made their last playoff appearance in 2016 but ended up losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card game.

Now, the culmination of their season this year is a cause for celebration as they head into the postseason as one of the most dominant teams in the league. Fans have been ecstatic and Elias' celebrations only added to their joy as they celebrate a much-deserved season.

"The most majestic shots I’ve ever seen," wrote one fan on Twitter. "The best GM in baseball," added another.

Mike Elias helps the Orioles end six-year postseason drought

It has been a while since the Baltimore Orioles made the MLB playoffs, but the manner in which they have done it this time is, without doubt, a reason to celebrate. Many wondered if they would celebrate making the playoffs, which has been expected for weeks now.

However, the nature of their win against the Tampa Bay Rays to tie the series with a sacrifice fly from Cedric Mullins at the bottom of the eleventh inning was a thrilling story. They are not just a team that has slipped into the postseason, but one that has proven to be a force to be reckoned with as we head into the tail end of the year and Mike Elias has played a huge role in that success.