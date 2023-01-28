Mike Trout Career WAR vs Aaron Judge Career WAR

Mike Trout and Aaron Judge represent the best of what modern baseball has to offer. Both men have singlehandedly contributed immeasurably to the game we all love.

One of the ways that these two megastars demonstrate their superiority on the field is through the WAR metric. WAR stands for Wins Above Replacement and is considered one of the more advanced statistics when it comes to quantifying a player's net contribution to their team's success.

The basic formula is (RBIs + Fielding Runs Above Average + Positional Adjustment + League Adjustment + Base Running Runs) + Runs Added or Lost Due to Grounding into a Double Play/Runs Per Win. It may sound complex, but it basically measures a player's individual contribution to their team's success or failure, both offensively and positionally.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees represents a player who is just about as good defensively as he is offensively. Judge made 0 errors in 129 games in the outfield for the Yankees, demonstrating a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander MIKE TROUT WHAT A CATCH



MIKE TROUT WHAT A CATCH https://t.co/CGfLmnPuxh

"MIKE TROUT WHAT A CATCH" - Ben Verlander

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is also a tank in the outfield. Trout only made one error as a center fielder for the Angels during the 2022 MLB season.

With 350 home runs and 896 RBIs since joining the Angels in 2012, Trout is regarded as one of the top hitters. He has won the AL MVP Award three times and has been awarded half a dozen Silver Slugger Awards.

Aaron Judge has played in the league for four years less than Trout, but is only about seven months younger than Mike Trout. In 2022, Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, breaking the previously-held single-season home run record of 61, set in 1961.

Addison @YankeeWRLD AARON JUDGE HAS 11 WAR THAT IS ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE AARON JUDGE HAS 11 WAR THAT IS ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE https://t.co/2WbghOtIaP

"AARON JUDGE HAS 11 WAR THAT IS ABSOLUTELY UNBELIEVABLE" - Addison

Over the course of his seven seasons with the Yankees, Judge has a WAR of 37, compared to Trout's WAR of 82.4. However, bearing in mind that Trout has four seasons on Judge, we must take the average. Judge has an average WAR of 5.31, while Trout's adjusted number is 6.86. This means that adjusted for career length, Trout has a higher WAR than Judge, making him more valuable to his team, technically speaking.

Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are still two of the top names in the game

Both Judge and Trout are looking ahead to huge seasons in 2022. Judge and his Yankees fell short against the Houston Astros, getting swept in the ALDS. Mike Trout and his Angels failed to make the playoffs for the eighth straight year. It's safe to say that these players have the weight of their entire teams on their shoulders heading into 2023.

Poll : 0 votes