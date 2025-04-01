Mike Trout celebrates Angels' third win of the season ft. Kyren Paris' back-to-back clutch moments

Mike Trout's LA Angels won their third straight game on Monday as they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. The Angels are yet to lose a game since they dropped the season opener against the Chicago White Sox and a good part of the credit must go to Kyren Paris, whose back-to-back clutch performances have helped the Angels to a 3-1 record.

After smashing a home run against the White Sox to win the decider, Paris hit a tying triple in the seventh inning, and the game went to extra innings after the score remained tied 3-3 at the end of nine innings.

Then at the top of the 10th, Paris grinded out a walk, before coming around to score the fifth run of the game on Trout's sacrifice fly. The Cardinals did score once in the 10th, but they fell short and lost the game 5-4.

After the game, Trout posted a photo of Paris' triple, celebrating the star and the Angels' win.

Trout's Instagram story (Credits: @miketrout)

Mike Trout and Kyren Paris talk importance of team after 5-4 win vs the Cardinals

Kyren Paris is just 23 years old but is already doing well in clutch positions. The utility man has gone 3-8 in four games, including two RBIs, two walks and a home run.

Paris spoke about the importance of the team after his winning performance on Monday.

“Just one goal as a team on our mind, and that's winning,” Paris said (per MLB.com). “So when I come up in those situations, I feel like I've prepared myself, and [I] just want to do it for the team and just rise to the occasion.”

“Definitely just a lot of grit in the room. Everyone's on the same page and we want to win. We have fight. And if someone doesn't get the job done, the next guy's picking them up. And that's what it's all about.”

Trout, who drove in an insurance run with a sac-fly, also echoed a similar sentiment in the postgame press conference.

“Just playing as a team,” Trout said. “Just trying to do your job, not try to do too much, having good at-bats, passing the baton, in the bullpen, putting up zeros. It's early, but it's fun to be a part of this.”

The Angels will face the Cardinals again in game two of the series on Tuesday.

