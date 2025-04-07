Mike Trout delivers 4-word message after Angels clinch series victory against Guardians

The Los Angeles Angels remained hot as they earned a series victory against the Cleveland Guardians in the series decider by a 6–2 scoreline. The offense has complemented the pitching well this season with a 6-3 record, placing it second in the American League East.

The Angels have gotten three back-to-back series wins over the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and the Guardians to start the season. In those games, they took two wins out of their opponents. Heading into the series decider against Cleveland, the Halos offense had scored 16 runs in the first two games.

On Sunday, they continued batting fearlessly with catcher Logan O'Hoppe hitting a homer for the fourth straight game. Jorge Soler and Kyren Paris also went yard for the Angels. Tim Anderson and Luis Rengifo were the other batters to bat in runs on the scoreboard.

O'Hoppe wasn't the only Halos batter to come into the game with a three-game home run streak. Their veteran Mike Trout had gone 1-for-4 in all the previous three games, all being home runs. He had a slow start to the season hitting just one single in four games, but came to life with an RBI sacrifice fly in the second game against the Cardinals before going on the streak. On Sunday, he reached base twice off a single and a walk.

After the game, Trout took to social media to deliver a four-word reaction to his team's performance. He hoped for the strong start to the season to continue.

Mike Trout's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @miketrout)

Mike Trout currently feels confident about his game

After the game on Saturday, Mike Trout opened up about his method behind the process. The 11x All-Star said he tries to keep his head still to get a firmer connection.

“I’m having good at-bats, hitting some pitches, missing some pitches, but it’s getting close,” Trout said. “I don’t think it’s mechanics, I think it’s keeping the head still. When it sways back and forward the ball starts moving, so I’m just trying to keep it simple. When the head is still, I see everything, and the swing is right.”

The 34-year-old who has been restricted to limited action in the last few years due to injury would hope to continue in the same fashion as the Halos look to make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. Trout is currently hitting at .188 with 6 RBIs for the season.

