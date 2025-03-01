Mike Trout discloses how Twins legend will aid his outfield transition

Veteran Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout will be playing in a new position for the team heading into the 2025 season. The team announced Trout as the new rightfielder on Sunday.

The decision to move Mike Trout to right field from center field was influenced by the veteran slugger's injury-riddled campaign last year. The Angels are trying to manage his workload in a new role and will also play the three-time MVP as a designated hitter once a week during the regular season.

The Angels stalwart is taking help from Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Torii Hunter, who serves as the assistant to the Angels general manager Perry Minasian. In conversation with MLB Network, Trout said on his transition:

"It's been a week and a half in spring training, I talked to him (Torii Hunter) a little bit about it. I'm pretty sure he's coming out here and I'm gonna pick his brain a bit more. When we first had the conversation with the front office Skip, the first thing that came to my mind was Torii Hunter because he made the transition when I was up here.

"It made my decision that much easier because I knew there would be a time when I moved to the corner to try to preserve the body. I just knew it was coming. And now I ghadsomeone I could talk to, and pick a Gold Glover's brain."

Torii Hunter had a celebrated career as an outfielder and much like Mike Trout, Hunter switched to right field in the later part of his career. The nine-time Gold Glove winner predominantly played in center field but transitioned to the right field in 2010 with the Angels.

Mike Trout trying to return to his old self ahead of 2025 season

Mike Trout had a hot start to the 2024 season, but his season ended prematurely after he tore the meniscus in his left knee on April 29 and reinjured the same knee during a rehab game later in July.

However, Trout is trying to bounce back this season and revealed making some tweaks to his swings to increase his productivity at the plate.

“I noticed a few things that I was doing,” Trout said. “I was able to work on things to get back to my old self. For me, looking at the last few years, I used to never chase. Used to walk a lot. I think getting back to that and getting into that position at the plate where I can just be myself instead of just being up there and being defensive.”

It will be interesting to see how the Angels manage Mike Trout's workload next season as the three-time MVP's absence last year saw the team finish with their worst record in franchise history.

