Mike Trout drops 3-word reaction to Angels teammate's historic milestone in Rays win

The Los Angeles Angels came from behind against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to register a narrow 4-3 win in the series opener, improving the team's record to 7-3 for the season.
Angels to an early 2-0 lead in the game following Kyren Paris' two-run home run in the second inning. However, the Rays turned the game around with a three-run burst in the bottom of the seventh inning.
But the Rays' lead didn't last long as the Angels regained the lead after scoring a run each in the eighth and ninth innings. To preserve a narrow 4-3 lead, two-time NL Reliever of the Year, Kenley Jansen stepped up to the mound for the Angels.
The veteran All-Star closer went scoreless in the ninth inning, despite allowing two hits. However, he escaped a second-and-third, no-outs jam with two strikeouts to register a win. He also claimed his 450th career save in the process. Jansen's milestone was acknowledged by three-time MVP Mike Trout after the game.
"450 let's go," Trout wrote in his Instagram story.
Kenley Jansen reaches massive career mileston in Angels' thrilling win over Rays
Kenley Jansen signed for the Angels in the offseason as the former World Series winner agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal ahead of Spring Training in February.
It was Jansen's third of the season and his 450th career save made him the fourth reliever in MLB history to reach that feat.