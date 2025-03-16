Mike Trout drops 4-word hilarious reaction to Angels prospect Christian Moore recalling fanboy moment

Mike Trout has been one of the key figures of individual success in the MLB over the last decade and a half. The Los Angeles Angels slugger's stardom is matched by only a select few. He still continues to inspire and awe youngsters. That was the case when Halos' top positional prospect, Christian Moore, met him for the first time.

Ad

Christian Moore was drafted from the University of Tennessee last season by the Angels as the 8th overall pick. He quickly rose up the ranks to Double-A, hitting .347 with 20 RBIs and 6 home runs from his 101 at-bats in the minor leagues in 2024. He was invited to the Angels Spring Training camp, where he shared the locker room with the likes of Trout.

Recalling in an interview with MLB Network, Moore spoke about the first time Trout showed himself to the infielder. The 2B was awed by Trout at the gym and decided to click a video of him for his 'Snapchat memories.' He acknowledged that he still has similar fanboy feelings towards the 3x AL MVP.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We literally just got drafted like a week ago, whatever. I’m in the training room, we’re doing tests, and I see this—this just big figure, like, this big person just walk by. And I’m lying down, so I can’t really see, and the person taps my foot. And I look up—Oh. That’s Mike Trout.

Ad

"Like, what?! And I’m stunned. I’m literally stunned. I don’t know what to say. 'Sorry, Mike, I recorded you. Like, it’s weird, but I did. I saved it to my memories on Snapchat. Like, I’m sorry. Like, you’re Mike Trout'. Am I still that way? A little bit. Just a little bit. Like—it’s Mike, I don’t know. It’s—yeah. It’s cool. It’s so cool," Moore said.

Ad

Ad

Trout returned the favor with a hilarious comment of his own on the Instagram post shared by the MLB's account.

"Right back at you," he wrote with two emojis and tagging Moore.

Mike Trout's comment (Source: Instagram @mlb)

Christian Moore makes his feelings known about being 'in great hands'

Christian Moore is certainly making the most of the opportunity he has gotten. As a top prospect, his Spring Training call up is a testament to the fact that the Angels management are backing his abilities. But he knows he has a lot of work to do and is hopeful to continue on that path even if he doesn't make it to the roster immediately. In an interview with Jeff Fletcher of Orange County Register, he stated:

Ad

“I want to get to the point where, whatever I do, I’m not missing anything. I’m not there yet. I want to be there. I’m in great hands. Whatever happens, whether I’m here or I go back down to minor-league ball, I know I’m in great hands. I know whoever’s there can help me.”

Moore is an infield option at second base for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is the team's second base primary choice, but if he shifts to 3B, it could clear the space for the 22-year-old to play in the diamond on Opening Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback