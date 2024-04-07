Mike Trout gets college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark's approval for sporting her Iowa jersey

Mike Trout knows about being a generational talent, and he's supporting another one in a different sport entirely: women's college basketball. Ahead of the NCAAW championship, Caitlin Clark has taken the entire world by storm and that includes the former AL MVP.

Trout shared an image of himself on Instagram. He was wearing Clark's number 22 Iowa jersey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trout tagged her in this pre-game outfit post and she responded with fiery approval in the comments section, adding a few fire emojis to show off her support.

Caitlin Clark showed her love

Clark has become a viral sensation as she pilots her team to an NCAA championship game. They are up against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, and Clark and company are trying to undo last season's failure and capture the title before she heads to the WNBA.

It's still early in the season, so Trout and the Los Angeles Angels aren't trying to win any titles, but they are trying to win games and have big performances. Trout can emulate Clark in that manner, but he's been playing well since 2012, when he first broke through to the big leagues.

Mike Trout watching Caitlin Clark 'change the game'

Caitlin Clark is almost single-handedly putting women's college basketball on the map. Their semifinal matchup with LSU was the most-watched game in ESPN history, so she had plenty of people tuning in.

Caitlin Clark has Mike Trout's support

Mike Trout mentioned in his Instagram post that she's "changing the game," and it's hard to deny that.

Clark has made women's basketball a sport the average fan wants to tune into.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.