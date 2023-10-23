Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of New Jersey, was spotted supporting the Philadelphia Eagles during their game versus the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field. Trout was all happy cheering for football this time rather than baseball while donning the green Eagles jersey.

Trout's supporters, however, weren't very thrilled with it, as they made a variety of online remarks about the player.

"He always has free time in October for hobbies"

"Only winning team he ever gets to experience"

"Bros got season tickets, never misses a game in October"

"The only Mike Trout sighting in October"

"Closest he's been to a playoff team"

"A tradition unlike any other. Trout sitting out October"

"Love Mike! Poor guy always has plenty of free time in October."

"He's used to having October off"

"Hes a Phillie next year"

"He wanted to see what a winning team looked like"

Trout recently finished a challenging season with the Los Angeles Angels. He played one game the rest of the season after suffering a left hamate fracture on July 3. He only had 82 games under his belt this season.

Mike Trout's rewards and recognitions

Trout is a nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, an eleven-time MLB All-Star, and a three-time AL Most Valuable Player. Additionally, he led the American national team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Trout, who was named the American League's Rookie of the Year in 2012, is frequently recognized as one of the game's all-time greats. In each of his first five full seasons, Trout led the American League in wins above replacement (WAR), and he currently holds the lead with 85 WAR.

Trout has four times had the most runs and times on base in the American League. He committed to the Angels in 2019 for a 12-year, $426 million contract, the second-richest in North American sports history and the fourth-richest in all of professional sports.