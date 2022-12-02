Mike Trout is arguably one of the best baseball players currently in the MLB. He has spent the entirety of his career at the Los Angeles Angels, but luck hasn't favored him or his team when it comes to postseason appearances. The Angels last made a postseason appearance in 2014. However, in his 12-year career, Mike Trout has garnered plenty of individual accolades.

The 31-year-old is an eleven-time MLB All-Star, with the only exception of him missing out on the showcase matchup was in 2020. He has won the American League MVP three times and came second a further four times. He has also notched the Silver Slugger award nine times. In 2019, his new contract worth $426 million over a period of 12 years was the second highest contract in North American sports.

Thus, even with his individual prowess, Mike Trout will go down as one of the best players to never play a World Series. In fact, he has only had three postseason games to his name. This has meant that he has a long break between the regular seasons. He has used it well as he looks to spend time with his family and friends.

Trout has been quite active on social media showcasing his different ventures. He recently posted a video on his Instagram showing all his followers excerpts from a deer hunting trip he set out for along with his friends. The video included various small clips from the camp. It seems like Trout and his friends love this leisure activity quite a lot.

Nothing like a good hunting trip with the boys to kick off the holidays! 🦌 #DeerSeason -Trout said via Instagram

Mike Trout also went fishing with his son

As said, Mike Trout is quite happy to spend time with his family during the offseason. A few days ago, the Angels' star slugger posted a picture of his son, Aaron, holding a big fish in front of him. The father-son duo had presumably gone for a fishing session and returned home with a jackpot.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout #GoneFishing #BAT You can't have a name like Trout and not know how to reel em in! You can't have a name like Trout and not know how to reel em in! 🎣 #GoneFishing #BAT https://t.co/aV5YYtc9DX

It remains to be seen whether the star slugger will remain the solo performer for the Angels or whether they will have a change of fortunes and make a deep run in the postseason next year.

