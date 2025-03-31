Mike Trout highlights Angels' win over White Sox powered by Kyren Paris’ 397-ft moonshot

Mike Trout and the LA Angels have started the 2025 season on a high note. After dropping the season opener 8-1 to the Chicago White Sox, the Angels bounced back to take the series win, securing two straight victories: 1-0 and 3-2 on Sunday.

Ad

Both the Angels and the White Sox scored two runs in the first inning before going silent until the eighth, when Kyren Paris hit a 397-foot solo home run to give the Angels a 3-2 lead.

Reliever Brock Burke and closer Kenley Jansen shut down White Sox hitters the rest of the way, clinching the road series for the Angels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the win, Trout posted a photo on social media of Paris rounding the bases to celebrate the victory.

Ad

Trending

Mike Trout's Instagram story

Trout has gotten off to a slow start in 2025. Coming off a torn meniscus, the three-time AL MVP is hitting just .100, going 1-for-10 with no RBIs or home runs.

Ad

Mike Trout's plan to get his old swing back

From 2010 to 2019, Mike Trout dominated the majors, widely regarded as one of the game’s best hitters. Some argue he should have won at least five MVP awards during that span.

However, his swing hasn't been the same in recent years, though his limited availability over the last five seasons makes it difficult to fully assess. Ahead of the 2025 season, Trout shared how he plans to regain his form.

Ad

“When I go to swing, it’s up and around instead of through the ball,” Trout said. “It like my hands are on a track. If they get off track, and I swing across my body, sometimes I lose vision when I rotate, and I have one eye on the ball instead of two. That’s why I was swinging and missing so much.”

Ad

He acknowledged that in recent seasons, he has chased too many bad pitches, leading to missed opportunities at the plate.

“A few years ago, I never really chased,” Trout added. “I had a tight strike zone. I knew my zone and really didn’t get out of it. Yeah, I had some times where I would chase, either just getting too big at the plate, trying to hit the ball so far. You can’t be perfect every single time."

With a potentially full, healthy season ahead, only time will tell if the old Trout is back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback