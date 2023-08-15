Mike Trout injury update: Angels star shares positive news but has no set date for return

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been out of action for more than a month but recently updated the media on his recovery, saying that he's improving every day.

The Angels missed their slugger, especially in their latest defeat to the Texas Rangers, as their lineup was shut out over the game, which ended with a 12-0 score. Trout explained that he's making progress every day, but there's no specific timeline for his expected return.

Mike Trout has spent his entire MLB career with the Angels since being selected by them in the 2009 MLB draft. In the twelve years he has spent with the club, he has been named an All-Star eleven times and won the AL MVP award three times.

Trout is widely considered one of the best sluggers of his generation. However, he's had a terrible season in 2023 by his high standards, which was further worsened by a wrist fracture on July 3.

Mike Trout fractured the hamate bone on his left wrist during their game against the San Diego Padres in the beginning of July and has been out of action since. His team has missed him sorely and remains in fourth place in their division and out of a postseason spot.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Trout explained that it is only a matter of pain now, and he'll be back when it subsides:

"I think it's better because I know it's just a pain tolerance thing. It's not like a calf injury when you are worried about injuring it again."

The LA Angels fall to the Rangers without Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels missed their star slugger once again on Monday night as they fell to a 12-0 defeat at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Mike Trout has been one of the central players in their lineup, and they heavily rely on him to get the team going in tough situations. Now, their MLB season looks all but over as they continue to struggle in their quest for a postseason run.