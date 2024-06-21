Mike Trout Injury Update: No timeline set for Angels' star following slow recovery from meniscus surgery

It may be some time before Mike Trout returns to the Los Angeles Angels lineup. The three-time MVP has been out of action since the end of April after the superstar suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Although the outfielder was forced to undergo surgery to repair the injury, he was expected to be closer to a return than he currently is.

"Mike Trout on where he’s at in his rehab process" - @EricaLWeston

Now seven weeks after his procedure, Mike Trout revealed that the recovery process has been slower than initially expected.

Although there was no clear timeline given for Trout's recovery from the surgery, many believed that he would be sidelined for four to six weeks, but that's not the case.

"Mike Trout spoke to reporters just now. He acknowledged that his recovery from meniscus surgery is going slower than he wants. He hasn’t started running yet, & doesn’t have a target timeline to return. Said now it’s about finding exercises that progress him and limit soreness" - @SamBlum3

Sam Blum of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Trout is not only far from returning to the lineup but has not even begun running. That's a discouraging update for both the star and his team, as it suggests that he's not close to a return to the lineup.

This latest setback for Mike Trout is a disappointing one for a number of reasons. Not only will fans have to continue watching without one of the greatest players of his generation, but also Trout was phenomenal to start the season. Before his meniscus tear, Trout had posted a .220 average with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs and 6 stolen bases.

Mike Trout's health has been an issue in recent years

There's no denying the Trout's ability when he is healthy and on the field, but availability has been an issue for the superstar in recent years. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Angels star has only played more than 100 games once.

Trout was limited to 82 games last season, and even though he put up some fantastic numbers, his absence didn't help the Angels reach the postseason. Over his 82 games last year, Trout posted a .263 batting average with 18 home runs and 40 RBIs. Here's hoping that he can get back into the lineup and avoid another major setback.