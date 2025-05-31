Mike Trout makes his feelings clear on being activated after lengthy IL stint

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout made his return to the 2025 season in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, Trout was back in action after being sidelined since April 30 due to a left knee bone bruise.

Batting fifth in the lineup as the designated hitter, the 33-year-old was clearly thrilled to contribute again following his IL stint. He shared a photo of himself in an Angels uniform on X, captioned:

“Pumped to get back out there with the boys 💪”

Angels manager Ron Washington had initially revealed that the team was targeting a Monday return for Trout. The plan was for him to go through outfield drills and run the bases while the team continued their series against the Guardians.

However, after Wednesday’s workout, Trout felt optimistic about his progress and was eventually placed in the lineup, though the team opted to keep him out of the outfield for the time being.

Speaking about his return, Trout said (via The Orange County Register):

“I think I came out of it the other day good. Wasn’t too sore or anything. I’m gonna go out there and have some good at-bats. Just itching to get out there. … I was getting antsy. I knew I was close.”

Angels manager Ron Washington discussed his expectations about Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels entered Friday’s game coming off a three-game sweep by the New York Yankees. With star outfielder Mike Trout returning from the injured list, Angels manager Ron Washington spoke about his expectations for Trout (via The Orange County Register):

“We’re going to find out. You’ve got to understand, Mike hasn’t seen any pitching. He may come out and be Mike Trout and be Mike Trout for the rest of the year, but don’t you all be disappointed if it doesn’t happen. I’m expecting it to happen. He’s expecting it to happen, but we don’t know what’s going to happen until we play. But it’s a good thing to have him in our lineup.”

Trout went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the Angels’ 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Progressive Field for the second game of the series.

