Mike Trout makes his feelings known about donning number 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout donned the iconic No. '42' jersey in the series opener against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night. The baseball fraternity celebrates April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day to pay gratitude to the life of the great pioneer, who revolutionized the sport.
On Jackie Robinson Day players from all the 30 MLB teams wear the No. 42 jersey to pay homage to the baseball icon. On Tuesday, Trout made his feelings known about wearing the jersey and paid his respects to the MLB legend via a story on social media.
Take a look at the image here:
Trout shared his feelings in a social media post, writing:
"To the strongest man to ever step on a diamond — thank you. It’s always an honor to wear 42. #JackieRobinsonDay"
Mike Trout and the Halos have started the 2025 MLB season on a high. Trout has a .196 batting average, six home runs, 14 RBIs, and .834 OPS in 15 games. The Halos are 9-6 for the season, sitting atop of the AL West division.
The Angels won their opening four series against the White Sox, Guardians, Cardinals and Rays. They lost the series against the Astros and have now opened one against the Rangers.
After missing the majority of the 2024 MLB season due to a torn meniscus on his left knee, Trout recuperated well during the offseason and made some positional shifts in the defense to keep himself healthy for the longer run in 2025. He has shifted to the right field from center for the 2025 season.
Mike Trout showers praise on Aaron Judge on becoming captain of Team USA
Yankees captain Aaron Judge was named captain of team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Manager, Mark DeRosa made the announcement on Monday. Mike Trout was quick to congratulate the two-time MVP and also praised DeRosa on managing the team for the tournament next year.
"I mean, he was MVP last year. I love Judgey. We had a good conversation. And I’ve got a great respect for DeRo... I think the experience we had last WBC, just getting to know him more obviously, him being the manager -- it was really fun,” Trout said
With his current start, Trout is projecting some serious offensive numbers in 2025. He is projected to hit over 50 home runs and register more than 100 RBIs this season.