Mike Trout makes feelings known about new fielding position for Angels

It's official: Mike Trout will be moving out of center field. The news broke on Monday that the LA Angels outfielder would no longer be a center fielder after months of speculation that he might need to move to preserve his body.

After meeting with Angels coaches, they all determined that to be the case. Trout has missed substantial time several years in a row now, and the Angels want him on the field. To best maximize the chances of that, he's now going to play the much less demanding right field.

Trout revealed how he feels about changing positions for the first time in his MLB career:

"We came to the conclusion that I'm going to go to right field. I like it, I'll try it out and see where it goes... I'll play right, but they said there could be some times where I'll play center... I knew it was coming. I just gotta get used to it. I just want to be on the field."

Trout was reminded that he once adamantly insisted that he was a center fielder after then-manager Joe Maddon proposed a position change. The outfielder acknowledged that he's had a tough run of health since then, so he's willing to try a new position to stay on the field.

He had previously said he'd be open to DHing more or moving to a corner outfield spot to make sure he can stay healthy, and now the Angels have made that the reality moving forward.

Mike Trout opens up on possible difficulties moving from center field to right field

Mike Trout has admitted that moving to right field will help him preserve his legs. However, it may not be as good of a spot for him. Trout has a career -2 DRS in center field, which essentially means he's been an average defender there.

He doesn't have much experience in the right field, but he said he'd be open to talking to his coaches as well as Torii Hunter, who Trout noted made the same positional shift during his career.

This means Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell will take the bulk of innings in center field to accommodate Mike Trout's move to right field. Trout will begin learning the position in spring training, which officially starts soon for position players across the MLB.

