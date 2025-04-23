Mike Trout names Aaron Judge and 2 more for perfect dream outfielder role

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has played in the outfield since making his MLB debut, and the three-time MVP knows a few things about excelling in the role.
In an interview with Chris Henderson on Tuesday, Mike Trout was asked about his perfect outfielder. The Angels star was given four metrics: look, hitting, speed and defense to build his player.
The 11-time All-Star picked New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge for the look and picked the reigning American League MVP's power for the hitting as well. Trout went with Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Corbin Carroll for the speed and his former Angels teammate for the defense.
After playing in center for the majority of his career, Mike Trout has switched to right field this season as the team prioritized the health and workload of the three-time MVP.
Mike Trout's monstrous hit gets him closer to rare milestone
While the former Rookie of the Year is hitting just .184 this season, Trout has eight home runs to his name to go along with 16 RBIs.
Mike Trout is tied for second place on the home run charts with eight dingers this season. Two of those home runs came in the Angels' defeat against the Sam Francisco Giants on Saturday.
While the Angels star is not leading the home run charts, one of his home runs from the game has been measured at 484 ft, the longest since the start of the 2024 season.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Trout is only second to Giancarlo Stanton with eight home runs measuring 470+ft, compared to the Yankees star's 10. He is now tied with most (3) 480+ft home runs in the MLB with Stanton and Nomar Mazara.
While Mike Trout's batting average has been underwhelming this season, there has been no dip in his power after an Injury-riddled 2024 season.