"Mike Trout needs to be traded next"; "Why can't he move to new team?" - Fans annoyed as Angels star announces new playing position

The Los Angeles Angels are going to have a significantly different on defense as Mike Trout is slated to shift to right field in 2025. The future Hall of Famer has spent his entire career in center field, however, as both the team and player look to keep him as healthy as possible this season, Trout will shift to the corner outfield.

After being limited to only 29 games last season as the result of tearing his meniscuc twice, there was belief that both parties could explore an alternative for his position on defense. Instead of potentially working as a designated hitter, Mike Trout announced that the move to right field is the plan, which should help reduce the amount of running he will need to do on a daily basis.

While the move could pay dividends for both the Los Angeles Angels and Trout himself, it is not the news that MLB have were hoping to hear. Following the announcement that Trout would be moving to right field, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the move, with many fans calling for the three-time MVP to be dealt to another club.

"He needs to be traded next" - One fan posted online.

"Why can’t he move to a new team!" - Another fan shared on social media.

"Cleveland needs a full time right fielder" - One more added.

Injuries have taken their toll on the 11-time All-Star with Trout not playing more than 100 games since 2019 (shortened 2020 season not included). When is healthy, Mike Trout has proven that he is still as elite as they come, racking up 10 home runs over the 29 games last season. Following the news that he will move to right field, some fans are skeptical that he can ever reach his MVP level again.

"So he’s basically done?" - One fan posted.

"Down hill slope for Trout" - Another fan shared online.

"Has he consulted the IL about this. it might disagree with him" - One more added.

The Los Angeles Angels might look to address center field by committee after moving Mike Trout to right field

Now that Mike Trout is no longer going to be playing center field, it remains to be seen how the Los Angeles Angels will look to address the opening. The club has a few options in the shape of former top prospects Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak, however, neither player has proven that they are bona fide every day MLB players.

Last season, Moniak posted a .219 batting average with 14 home runs and a .646 OPS, whereas Adell put together a .207 average with 20 home runs and a .682 OPS. While neither player has fully lived up to their potential yet, they should both have an opportunity to cement themselves at the Major League level.

