Mike Trout News: 3x MVP set to undergo knee surgery, "not expected to be season-ending"

In one of the most disappointing injury updates of the season, three-time MVP Mike Trout is set to undergo knee surgery. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has been enjoying one of his best seasons in recent years, and it now remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined.

"Mike Trout will need surgery on his knee but it is "not expected to be season-ending." - @JomboyMedia

According to MLB insiders Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan, Los Angeles GM Perry Minasian the surgery is "not expected to be season-ending." However, no timetable has been given. It is also being reported that a torn meniscus is the reason behind Mike Trout's upcoming procedure.

It is a massive blow for not only the Los Angeles Angels but the MLB as a whole, as fans have enjoyed watching a resurgent Trout at the plate. Prior to the injury, the hard-hitting outfielder has been one of the top players in the MLB, posting a .220 batting average with 10 home runs, 14 RBIs, and a .867 OPS.

Trout, who entered the new campaign healthy and excited for the season, has also been stealing more bases than he has in years. Currently, the superstar outfielder has recorded six stolen bases, the most he has stolen in a single season since 2019. It remains unclear if his increase in stolen bases has had an effect on his current knee injury.

"Mike Trout needs surgery on his knee, per @Alden_Gonzalez & @JeffPassan. It’s not expected to be season-ending." - @FoulTerritoryTV

Mike Trout's durability has been an issue for him in recent years

Unfortunately for the 11-time All-Star, as amazing as he has been while in the lineup, staying on the field has been an issue in recent seasons. The future Hall of Famer has not played more than 130 games in a season since 2019, which has cost the Los Angeles Angels superstar some of his prime seasons.

"Trout has missed 249 games the last three years….." - @BNightengale

The 32-year-old was limited to only 82 games last season after a hand injury plagued the outfielder for most of the second half of the year.

In July, Mike Trout was placed on the IL after suffering a fractured left hamate bone. Although he was activated, the lingering hand issues led to him returning to the IL again in September.

