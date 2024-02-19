Mike Trout Trade: Angels slugger refuses to take 'easy way out' from Anaheim, pushing team for offseason additions

Mike Trout has been the subject of numerous trade rumors. With things in Anaheim going very poorly lately and no real help on the horizon, many believe it's time to tear it all down and rebuild completely. That includes moving on from Trout, who would presumably get a haul in return.

Mike Trout, however, wants no part in that. According to MLB reporter Jeff Passan, he's declined a trade. Team GM Perry Minasian has also stated in the past that Trout won't be traded, but now the player is chiming in himself.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Passan tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Mike Trout just said he does not want to be traded now — he called it 'the easy way out' — and that he’s been pushing Angels owner Arte Moreno and general manager Perry Minasian to sign one of the remaining big free agents."

Trout doesn't want to move on from the one team he's played for despite only making one postseason appearance in his entire big-league career. In fact, he wants to stay and wants to see the team improve via free agency.

Mike Trout pushing team to improve roster after refusing trade

The Los Angeles Angels are not good. Save for Mike Trout, there's just a smattering of talent on the roster. Despite that, the superstar slugger does not want to be traded and in fact wants the team to be aggressive ahead of the regular season next month.

Mike Trout does not want to be traded

Trout has pushed GM Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno to go after some of the remaining star free agents. Even as teams have reported for spring training, there are three of the biggest free agents left.

Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery were considered among the five best free agents this offseason and they still don't have a home. That means the Angels could easily swoop in.

All of them make sense. All teams need good pitching, and good left-handed pitching is a bonus. Both Snell and Montgomery are that and would be great for the Angels.

Bellinger would presumably play center field and allow Trout to move to a less-demanding outfield spot, perhaps saving his body from injury and allowing him to play a full season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.