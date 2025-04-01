Mike Trout opens up on his support system during heartbreaking injury spell last year

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout has started the 2025 season healthy and recently opened up on his disappointing injury struggles last season. The 33-year-old missed the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus on his knee and saw his season end in July.

Ad

Speaking on the frustration that comes along with a long-term injury, Trout opened up about the importance of his family as a support system to help him get through the tough times.

Mike Trout was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2009 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2011. In his first full season in the majors the following year, Trout won the Rookie of the Year award and became a mainstay in the Angels lineup. Since then, the outfielder has won three AL MVP awards, nine Silver Slugger awards and made eleven All-Star appearances, making him one of the most decorated players in Angels history.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last year, Trout started the season strong but was sidelined with a torn meniscus in April, leading to surgery. After his surgery, during a minor league rehab game, the slugger tore the same meniscus once again, ending his season prematurely in July.

Mike Trout opened up on his family's influence in tough times on a recent episode of Dugout Discussions, saying:

Ad

"Being home with the family and having that support I think helped me a lot. Having kids, having two boys to keep your mind off it. Because, you know, it was frustrating for me. Espiecially after the second time that it happened, it was really frustrating."

"There was definitely a lot of moments last year, especially coming to the ballpark every single day, doing the same exact stuff trying to get back on the field. And then watching the game, not being able to do anything on the field to help your team win. There was definitely some low moments, but like I said, I had great support at the house and that's what kept me going."

Ad

This time around, the Angels have once again started the season strong, winning their first series against the Chicago White Sox. Despite a slow start to the season, Mike Trout is now focused on being healthy throughout the season to help his team make a push for the playoffs in October.

MLB analyst names Mike Trout his 'dark horse' candidate to win the AL MVP this year

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, much of the MVP predictions have been around Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. However, analyst Mark DeRosa believes that Mike Trout could be a 'dark horse' candidate for the award and went on to explain why (via MLB Network):

Ad

"I think he figured some things out that were causing him some pain... Biomechanically he's adjusted his swing, he had a nice Spring Training, he's got violent obliques."

Expand Tweet

Trout has not been too impressive in the first four games of the season, hitting a .077 average with no home runs and recording only one hit, which resulted in 2 RBIs. However, there is no doubt about his ability. He now needs to focus on staying fit throughout the year in order to complete a comeback season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback