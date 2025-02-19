“Mike Trout out. Aaron Judge in”; “He will choke just like he does in the playoffs” - MLB fans stir as Yankees superstar eyes 2026 WBC debut

Aaron Judge has intimated that he's open to playing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The slugger has not yet participated in either the 2017 or 2023 WBCs but remains open to joining Team USA in 2026.

The United States fell to Japan in 2023 after Shohei Ohtani ended the game with a strikeout against Mike Trout, his then-teammate. Judge would like to see the USA win, and he's mulling a spot on the roster next spring.

MLB fans aren't convinced about what this means. Some believe he will be a boon for the roster, while others think he's not the clutch performer the team really needs to usurp Japan's throne.

"If he plays anything like he did in the playoffs we don’t want him," one said.

"Glad we are already thinking about 2026 WBC. No need to focus on the 2025 season," another complained.

"Every top player should play to take down Japan. They are only getting better. Need pitchers too," one said.

"We don’t need him and his .180 BA and millions Ks in an important game," another stated.

Judge has at times struggled in the playoffs, something that WBC fans and those hopeful of a Team USA win are wary of. On the other hand, other fans recognize that Judge is one of the best players and arguably the best American player in the sport.

Why didn't Aaron Judge play in the WBC last time?

Aaron Judge had the chance to play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In 2017, he was coming off his first MLB action and struggled in limited at-bats at the end of 2016, so he wasn't on Team USA's radar.

Aaron Judge hasn't played the WBC yet (Imagn)

In 2023, they invited him, but he turned it down. Why? He wanted to honor his recent contract with the New York Yankees. He said via FOX Sports at the time:

"It would be an honor to represent my country and play in that. But my main goal is what I can do here in New York and what I can do to bring a championship back here. I think especially after signing a nine-year contract, for me, priorities are New York. Maybe four years down the road, hopefully I can still make the team and get an opportunity to play. But right now for me, my focus is here."

Now, Aaron Judge is more open to it as he will be a few years into his nine-year deal by the time the next WBC rolls around.

