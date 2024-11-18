"Mike Trout picks up a little pebble right after he signs autographs" - Ex-Angels outfielder explains former teammate's pre-game superstition

Mike Trout is arguably one of the greatest players to ever don an MLB uniform. While his lack of playoff success, or even appearances for that matter, continue to be held against him, there is no denying the elite individual performances throughout his career.

A three-time MVP, Trout has been regarded as one of the best players of his generation. Perhaps there was something else at work that helped the outfielder cement himself as a future Hall of Famer.

In the latest episode of Foul Territory, Trout's former Los Angeles Angels teammate Brett Phillips spoke about the 11-time All-Star. Phillips spoke about a bizarre superstition that the slugger would follow before each game.

"So Mike Trout, obviously before I played with him, one of my favorite players. It was awesome to be on the same squad as him but I watched him as he went about his business as a superstar and I always seen him pick up a tiny rock before he goes into the dugout and he puts it in his back pocket," Phillips said of the Angels legend."

While the former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder was unsure if picking up and small rock and putting it into his pocket was a superstition or simply a part of his routine, however, the three-time MVP would do it consistently.

"I see him pick up a little pebble right after he signs autographs, he comes in, picks it up right before the dugout and puts it in his back pocket. I never asked him about it or talked to him about it but that was interesting."

If picking up and putting the pebble was some sort of good luck charm, Trout will need to do so plenty of times to help the Angels reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Mike Trout does have a superstition about what sports drink will help him get hot with the bat

While the pebble in his pocket may not be a part of some deeper superstition, the outfielder did admit the flavor of sports drink is something he correlates with success at the plate.

The outfielder will cycle through a number of different flavors and if he kicks off a hot streak after drinking a specific flavor, he sticks with it. While he admitted he is more of a fruit punch guy, he will mix it up in order to start hitting better.

Superstitions are a part of the rich history of baseball and not even Mike Trout is exempt from them. Perhaps this is the only way that we are the same as the future Hall of Famer.

