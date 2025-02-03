Mike Trout reacts to viral 2009 Topps trading card pull now worth $50K

Mike Trout is the starting centerfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and a 3-time American League MVP. He's one of the most popular athletes on social media, with millions of fans around the world.

Topps, one of the top trading card companies, has some of the most valuable baseball cards, including Mike Trout's cards. On Sunday, Topps shared a video on X that shows someone pulling a Trout card back in 2009.

"I can't remember if this dude is good."

The video that was shared by Topps shows CardsInfinity pulling a Mike Trout card way back in 2009. When that card was first pulled, it was unclear if that card would be worth anything at all, but it's now worth more than $50,000.

In the video that was posted by Topps, Trout is shown old footage of that card being pulled. Trout is someone who keeps up with the trading card game, and he had an interesting reaction.

"Haha. That's crazy. That's wild because when I first started collecting someone sent me that."

Trout knows the card-collecting game better than most MLB players, and he is aware of how much his own card is worth. He was a relatively unknown player back in 2009, but his play on the field has made that card worth thousands of dollars over the years.

Mike Trout Partners with Tiger Woods' TGL Team

Mike Trout is someone who likes to support other professional athletes and he recently teamed up with another legend. Trout has become a limited partner of Tiger Wood's TGL team, Jupiter Links GC. The MVP centerfielder released a statement as it was announced that he was joining Woods' team.

"The innovation and energy behind TGL are truly remarkable. I can't wait to be part of this exciting journey of bringing golf to prime time."

Trout will soon head to Spring Training with the Los Angeles Angels and his goal will be to complete the 2025 season healthy.

