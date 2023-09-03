After hoping and striving for better, it appears as though Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels will miss the postseason for the 10th straight season.

Despite going all-in at the trade deadline, the Angels have posted an incredibly underwhelming record of 8-19 in the month of August. Now, the organization is being asked more questions than it has answers to.

After GM Perry Minasian decided not to trade pending free agent superstar Shohei Ohtani, he doubled down. Instead of dealing the two-way stud, the Angels went about acquiring some A-list pitching talent in ace Lucas Giolito, as well as some strong support in the form of players like Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron.

At the end of the year, Ohtani will declare free agency, and is expected to gain offers of up to $500 million from some deep-pocketed teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, after some recent comments from Mike Trout, Angels fans are now wondering if they may also see the star outfielder on the move come the fall.

"Mike Trout on if he will have discussion with the angels in the offseason: “There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is” On if he would request a trade: “I’m not even going to comment on that”" - Jake

In a recent interview with the Orange County Register, Mike Trout spoke about his future intentions with the team. According to the three-time MVP, he intends to have some serious conversations with his team this offseason, saying:

“I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is."

A first round draft pick by the Los Angeles Angels in 2009, Mike Trout burst into the league in 2012, slashing .326/.399/.526 with 30 home runs, 83 RBIs, as well as a league-best 49 stolen bases. Considered one of the league's best all-around players, the 32-year old has led MLB in on-base percentage and runs scored four times, and has laid claim to no fewer than 3 MVP Awards, the most recent coming in 2019.

Mike Trout's contract will be a Gorilla on the shoulders of a rebuilding Angels

That same season, the Angels signed him to a then-record $426.5 million contract that stands to ensure he remains an Angel until 2031. However, when Shohei Ohtani inevitably leaves, and the team decides to rebuild aggressively, Trout's deal may just be too much for the Angels to shoulder.