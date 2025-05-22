Mike Trout’s Angels teammate snatches 2nd spot from Aaron Judge on longest HR leaderboard with colossal dinger

LA Angels' Mike Trout might be nursing his knee injury, but the power dingers are still there to find at Angel Stadium. On Wednesday, catcher Logan O’Hoppe launched a jaw-dropping 470-foot home run, catapulting himself to second place on the 2025 MLB longest home run leaderboard.

O'Hoppe took Athletics ace JP Sears deep in the second inning for a two-run home run. It was his 12th home run of the season that shook the outfield bleachers in Anaheim.

With that, O'Hoppe replaces Aaron Judge at No. 2 on the list for the longest home runs leaderboard. Judge hit a 468-foot home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29. The only name ahead of Logan O'Hoppe is Trout, who crushed a 484-foot blast back on April 19.

Sarah Langs summed up the reaction with a post on X that read:

“470 ft for Logan O’Hoppe! The second-longest home run in MLB this season, behind only teammate Mike Trout’s 484 ft on 4/19.”

At just 25 years old, O’Hoppe is rapidly establishing himself as more than just a glove-first catcher. Before coming into Wednesday's game, he was hitting .264 and had 25 RBIs in 144 at-bats.

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe struck again later in the game

Logan O'Hoppe struck another home run in the fourth inning. He once again took JP Sears deep, this time for a 431-foot home run. His home run was followed by a solo home run from Jo Adell, which put the LA Angels on top 6-3.

This was O'Hoppe's second straight game with a home run. On Tuesday, O'Hoppe went deep for the 11th time this season. It helped the Halos win the game 7-5 over the Athletics.

O'Hoppe's impressive hitting is in conjunction with the Angels doing well, as the team has now won nine of their last 14 games before Wednesday's game.

“It shows us that that little hole we went into however many weeks ago is a perfect example of what we were practicing, which is not panicking,” O’Hoppe said Tuesday. “Things are going to change, and they have right now. But that doesn't mean that everything's set in stone, and it's going to be perfect all the time, either. So we're going to enjoy this and ride this wave as long as we can.”

The game on Wednesday is still ongoing in the ninth with the Angels leading 10-5.

