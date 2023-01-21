Mike Trout's family: All you need to know about the Angels superstar's kin

Mike Trout is regarded as one of the most profilific players in the modern game of baseball. The Los Angeles Angels slugger is known for his supreme batting abilities and is an absolute sparkplug in center field.

Trout is a three-time AL MVP. He won the prestigious recognition in 2014, 2016 and 2019. Trout also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2012, after finishing the season with 30 home runs and a batting average of .326.

Trout hit .531 in his senior year at Millville High School, meaning that he registered a hit in more than half of his plate appearances. To go along with his other-worldly batting average, Trout hit 18 home runs in 81 at-bats that season. Also, as a pitcher, he was insane. Trout once pitched an 18-strikeout no-hitter, which is a New Jersey high school baseball record. He was named to the All-American high school team later that year.

"Here it is. The seventh straight game in which Mike Trout has hit a HR. His 35th of the season." - @ Jeff Fletcher

Apart from turning the heads of MLB scouts, Trout also met the love of his life, Jessica, while attending high school there. Jessica Cox met Trout in the backseat of a classroom.

The pair's romance became long distance when Jessica moved to Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to attend Lebanon Valley College to study education after graduating from Millville.

Jessica was present when Mike Trout hit his first career home run at Camden Yards against the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. She is known to be one of his most ardent fans and supports her husband unconditionally.

Mike Trout Announces He's Expecting with Wife Jessica Cox in Baby Reveal Video

But the two soon reconnected, and were married in a ceremony in December 2017. The pair welcomed a son into the world in July 2020.

Additionally, Trout's parents are Jeff and Debbie, who raised Mike and his brother, Tyler, and sister, Teal. Jeff Trout played baseball for the University of Delaware and the Wisconsin Rapids Twins back in the 1980s.

Mike Trout's team hopes for a big performance this season

The Los Angeles Angels are a trying team to watch. A losing slide last season tore up any hopes of a return to the postseason for the first time since 2014. This year, Angels fans are looking to Trout and his teammate Shohei Ohtani to turn the team's fortunes around.

