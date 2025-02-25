Mike Trout’s son Beckham idolizes a 25-year-old phenom after his Angels superstar dad

LA Angels superstar Mike Trout's first son Beckham played favorites as he participated in an interview with his dad. Of course, the first name that came out of his mind when asked who's the best player in baseball was Trout. But who came to mind other than his dad?

During a playful interview with Beckham by The Sports Lodge, Trout asked his son to name the best baseball player besides his dad. Without hesitation, Beckham named 25-year-old Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe.

"Who’s your second?" Trout asked Beckham.

"Logan," Beckham said.

That prompted a chuckle from the interviewer, who added:

"Oh, he's a big O'Hoppe guy!"

Trout confirmed:

"He’s a big O'Hoppe guy."

At just 25 years old, O’Hoppe has already made a strong impression in Anaheim, both on and off the field. The young catcher made his debut in Sept. 2022.

Mike Trout holds down the "fort" at home — with help from Toy Story and Happy Feet

The interviewer had several more things to ask Beckham, who was born to Mike Trout and Jessica in July 2020.

When asked what his favorite place to eat was, Beckham said, "Verna's Flight Line." Beckham's taste is similar to his dad as Trout also said: "Yeah."

Moreover, the interviewer also asked Beckham if Trout, the 11-time All-Star and three-time AL MVP, could hold down the fort if her mother "Jess is out for the night."

Beckham said "Yes" as Trout felt proud after knowing he could handle dad duty. Further in the interview, Beckham revealed some of his favorite movies. "Toy Story" was given consideration but "Happy Feet" came out as the winner.

Trout revealed that the animated film featuring dancing penguins is a household favorite. When asked about it, he said:

"Yeah, let’s go. I like that one a lot."

Beckham also has a brother, that being Mike Trout and Jessica's second son Jordy Michael, born on June 30, 2024.

On the baseball front, after only appearing in 29 games last season, Trout is hoping to play a full season of baseball healthy and help the Angels qualify for the postseason in 2025.

