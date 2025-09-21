Mike Trout's wife Jessica celebrates as Angels superstar joins baseball's 400-HR elite with 485 ft moonshot

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout reached a major career milestone on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. Trout smashed a mammoth 485-foot solo shot to reach 400 career home runs at Coors Field.

It was only a matter of time before the three-time MVP etched in the history books, becoming only the second active player in the 400 home run club, joining the New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton.

Trout's 22nd home run of the season helped the Angels to a 3-0 win, ending an eight-game losing skid. The Angels superstar's wife Jessica celebrated his milestone by sharing a clip of his home runs for the Angels throughout the years. She also shared a graphic from MLB to acknowledge his achievement.

Trout has been struggling with injuries for the last few seasons but the perennial All-Star had his eyes set on the record heading into the 2025 season.

"It’s one of the things coming into the season that was on the list,” said Trout, who entered the season with 378 career homers. “I’m just happy it’s over. I’m enjoying it, obviously.

Mike Trout regrets his family not being able to watch him reach the milestone from the stands

While Mike Trout was happy to reach the milestone and helping the team end their losing streak, the three-time MVP regretted his family not being able to watch him do it from the stands.

"It sucks the family wasn’t out here, but they watched it on TV," Trout said. "My boys back home, my two sons, and my wife got to see it on TV. My buddies back home and my family back home in Jersey, they can stop texting me to hit the 400th. It means a lot to me.”

Trout is the 59th player to reach the 400 home run club and the 20th slugger to do it with just one team. He has the second most home runs among active players, behind Stanton's 450.

