Mike Trout's wife Jessica drops 4-word reaction as Angels superstar's hilarious prank on ex-Mariners star resurfaces

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's wife, Jessica, recently reacted to her husband’s mischievous prank on former Seattle Mariners player Harold Reynolds. Mike and Jessica have been married since 2017 and are parents to two children.

Trout recently pulled a prank on current sports commentator Harold Reynolds during an interview, with Angels outfielder Justin Upton also joining in on the act. On Saturday, Jessica shared an Instagram story about her husband’s prank, captioning it:

“Forever pranking everyone lol”

Jessica IG (Credits Instagram@jesstaratrout)

The post featured Justin Upton explaining their prank on Reynolds, along with a clip of the moment. During the interview, while Harold Reynolds was speaking with Mike Trout, Upton quietly sneaked in from behind and placed a toy snake near the former Mariners player.

Trout pretended to be shocked seeing the snake, prompting Reynolds to react with surprise. When asked how the idea for the prank came about, Upton said:

“I don't remember how it came up, but it was Trotty's idea. I'm not claiming that one. But, uh, he wanted me in on it… So he made me do it. But he was like, I'm doing this interview with Harold. He said, while we're doing the interview, I want you to put this by his foot.”

“So I was like, that's easy. So we get out there. And I was kind of feeling bad, because it's Harold. Harold's good with everybody. I was like, all right, let's do it. So snuck in, dropped it. I didn't expect him to react like that. It doesn't even look like a real snake.”

Mike Trout's wife Jessica reacts to the Angels star’s first at-bat homer

Earlier this month, on April 4, the Los Angeles Angels lost 8-6 to the Cleveland Guardians. The game began with a 1-1 score in the first inning, as Angels star Mike Trout hit a 387-foot solo homer, his second of the season.

Trout’s wife, Jessica, showcased her excitement by sharing a post on her Instagram story celebrating the hit, along with a heart emoji.

Jessica IG (Credits Instagram@jesstaratrout)

So far in the 2025 season, Mike Trout has recorded a .212 batting average, with six homers, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored in 52 at-bats.

