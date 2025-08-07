Mike Trout's wife, Jessica, eagerly anticipates as Angels superstar inches toward another career-defining moment

Mike Trout hit his 20th homer of the season on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The three-run game-tying shot came in the bottom of the third inning, and it put the three-time MVP within reach of the milestone of 400 home runs.

On Wednesday, Trout's wife Jessica reposted a graphic, saying that the Angels star is now two home runs away from reaching the elusive mark of 400 home runs.

Jessica's Instagram story via @jesstaratrout

Mike Trout's 398th career home run was also his 200th homer in Angel Stadium. The feat made Trout the first player ever to record both 200 home runs and 100 stolen bases in the same ballpark.

On July 27, Trout launched a two‑run homer that brought his RBI total to 1,000. He became only the third player in Angels history, after Garret Anderson and Tim Salmon, to reach the 1,000 RBI milestone.

Moreover, the 397th career home run also propelled him past Joe Carter on the all-time list.

Mike Trout expressed feelings after getting closer to 400 HR mark

Mike Trout's homer could not help the Angels win, as the Rays took a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning when Christopher Morel hit a solo go-ahead home run. No more runs were scored in the game.

After the three-run home run puts him in reach of the 400 HR mark, Trout has the opportunity to become only the second active player to surpass that mark. Only New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton (439) has surpassed the 400 home run mark among active players.

After the game, Trout shared his feelings of getting within reach of the 400 home run milestone.

"I've definitely been thinking about it,” Trout said. “But the biggest thing for me is if I can trust the work in the cage and translate [that work to] the game. And then 400 will come.”

Trout also said that the work he has been putting in the batting cage is finally giving him the results.

"My last few at-bats felt better,” Trout said. “Just pulling off balls. My work in the cage has been great, just trying to translate it into the game. I’m just getting stuck on the backside and flying open. So it’s just about trusting my work.”

It's only a matter of time before Trout gets to the 400 home run mark, possibly before this month ends.

