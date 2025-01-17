Mike Trout's wife Jessica expresses pride in friends' charitable endeavor

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout’s wife, Jessica, expressed her pride in a post reacting to her friends, former Big Leaguer Garrett Richards, and his wife Alexis’ charitable endeavor.

The Richards are getting ready for their annual charity golf tournament, with proceeds going to East Vallery, Arizona middle and high schools to support up-and-coming student-athletes.

Here’s a look at the IG post advertising the event:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The wonderful cause espoused by the Dignity Health Foundation of East Valley captured Jessica’s admiration, as she expressed how proud she is of her friends for making a positive impact in today’s world.

In the caption, Jessica wrote:

“Our friends doing big things.”

Mike Trout's wife Jessica drops 5-word reaction to friends' charitable endeavor - Source: IG

The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 1. In addition to Richards, other MLB stars expected to appear at the event include Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Shane Bieber, Andrew Heany, and Kirby Yates, among other notable names.

Mike Trout makes an impact in the community

Mike Trout is known to make an impact on the field crushing baseballs and making mind-boggling catches. But his impact goes beyond the field. In 2023, the Angels honored Trout as their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. The award recognizes players who actively support their local communities.

Trout supports various charitable causes in his community with a particular focus on the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to an MLB article from September 2023, Trout made one child’s wish come true. Seven-year-old Eli Velasquez joined Mike Trout before an Angels game, receiving an autographed jersey and spending time with the MLB star in the batting cages.

Another cause Trout endears is the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The cause has hit close to Trout’s home as his brother-in-law Aaron Cox tragically became a suicide victim in 2018. The unfortunate situation has prompted Mike Trout and wife Jessica to take part in a suicide prevention and awareness campaign known as “Your Game Isn’t Over Yet.”

The campaign displays a semicolon-shaped baseball glove. The semicolon is the official suicide prevention logo.

As MLB.com quoted Trout regarding his dedication to suicide prevention:

“I lost somebody really close to me and went through it with my brother-in-law Aaron. It was obviously a tough situation. But I just felt it was a great opportunity for me to use my platform.”

Trout expounded on why he got involved in the cause:

“A lot of people look up to me. So, to be able to say that and talk to them and give them some help, and let people know they’re not alone, it means a lot to me.”

Fans can expect Trout to continue being a positive influence off the field, as the talented superstar is one of the most generous human beings in baseball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback