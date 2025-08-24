Mike Trout's wife Jessica reacts as Angels superstar etches name in MLB history with record-tying streak

Los Angeles Angels stalwart Mike Trout reached a major milestone during the team's ongoing series against the Chicago Cubs. The three-time MVP reached base for a 22nd consecutive game, the joint longest streak this season.

Trout reached the feat after he was walked by Cubs ace Javier Assad in the series opener on Friday. The Angels shared Trout's achievement in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Trout's wife Jessica reacted to the graphic share by the Halos and reshared it in her Instagram story

(Image source - Instagram)

While Mike Trout reached base for a 22nd game, the All-Star slugger failed to influence the game, going 0-for-3 at the plate as the Angels went down 3-2 on Friday

The former MVP, despite reaching base frequently, has struggled with plate discipline over the last few weeks, swinging at pitches, something fans are not accustomed to seeing from the future Hall of Famer.

Mike Trout edging closer to major career milestone despite recent struggles

Trout is batting .239 for the season with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Angels this year. While he has not been at his usual best of late, the former Rookie of the Year is edging closer to a substantial landmark as he is just two home runs away from reaching the 400 mark in the majors.

He will become only the second active player to achieve the feat, as veteran New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the only other player with 400+ home runs in the league.

