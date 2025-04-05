Mike Trout's wife Jessica showers love as Angels superstar blasts homer in his first at-bat during home game vs. Guardians

Angels superstar CF, Mike Trout has been married to his longtime girlfriend Jessica Cox since Dec 9, 2017. The happy couple are proud parents to two kids, Beckham Aaron, who was born on July 30, 2020 and Jordy Michael who born on June 30, 2024.

Jessica is Trout's biggest supporter on and off the field and has been present by his side through all of his personal accomplishments in the big leagues. The three-time AL MVP has started his 2025 MLB campaign on a good note after missing the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Angels hosted the Guardians for their 2025 season home opener in Anaheim on Friday night. Trout homered in his first at-bat inside Angel Stadium, to take his tally to two for the season. Jessica celebrated the feat by showering love on the Halos OF via a social media story.

Take a look at the image here:

Screenshot from Jessica Trout's Instagram story

Take a look at the official IG post here:

"Mike Trout homered in his first at-bat at Angel Stadium this year because of course he did 💪 "

Despite Trout's heroics on the night, the Angels lost the contest 8-6 after Guardians superstar 3B Jose Ramirez prodecued a multi-home run night and drove in four runs.

The Halos came into their home opener against the Guardians after winning back-to-back three-game series on the road against the White Sox and the Cardinals. After, Friday's loss they now sit at the second spot in the AL West division with a 4-3 overall record.

Angels star Mike Trout reflected on his winning mindset during 2025 spring training

During a media interview with MLB.com on March 22, Mike Trout reflected on his desire to win a championship with the Halos and the ballclub's overall winning mentality heading into the 2025 MLB season.

"I think playoffs, obviously, that's what we want to do. We want to win. There's gonna be some ups and downs, but we have got to stick together. We have got to build that family chemistry, and anything can happen," said Trout

Trout has been projecting amazing numbers for the 2025 season and has started the season strong with .180 batting average, two home runs, six RBIs, and .600 OPS. The Halos will be looking to take the final two games of their home series against the Guardians before hitting the road to take on the TB Rays in Florida.

